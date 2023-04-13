River experts say a kanamaluka/Tamar estuary monitoring program will help understand the health of the waters biological ecosystem.
The Biological Monitoring Program, which was launched in January 2023, will assess emergent tidal wetlands, seagrass meadows, bird populations and Gambusia holbrooki population trends.
The program is a Tamar Estuary and Esk Rivers initiative and encourages community to take part via four Fluker Posts to be installed at emergent tidal wetland habitats.
TEER program manager Darren McPhee said the Fluker Posts will allow the public to contribute photos from the same location over time.
"Understanding how the ecosystem is changing is essential to its effective management and for emergent tidal wetlands general changes can be captured through repeat photography," he said.
"We know these areas are important to the community and we are excited to provide the opportunity for people to contribute to the monitoring of our local wetlands."
The four Fluker Posts will be installed at the Tailrace boardwalk, Windsor Precinct freshwater wetland, Tamar Island Wetlands Reserve and George Town kanamaluka trail.
They will be accompanied by educational signage about each wetland type.
These signs were unveiled on Wednesday with West Tamar Council mayor Christina Holmdahl and Environment Minister Roger Jaensch
Mr Jaensch said the Tasmanian Government had committed $150,000 to the project.
"The biological values of the kanamaluka are important not only to the species that rely on them, but to the community as well," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.