The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Community to get involved with kanamaluka/Tamar estuary ecosystem project

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated April 13 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamar Estuary and Esk Rivers program manager Darren McPhee and Emma Ferguson with Environment Minister Roger Jaensch, West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl and TEER committee chair Rolph Vos at the Tamar Island Wetlands Reserve. Picture supplied
Tamar Estuary and Esk Rivers program manager Darren McPhee and Emma Ferguson with Environment Minister Roger Jaensch, West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl and TEER committee chair Rolph Vos at the Tamar Island Wetlands Reserve. Picture supplied

River experts say a kanamaluka/Tamar estuary monitoring program will help understand the health of the waters biological ecosystem.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.