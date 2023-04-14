The Examiner

Hang up a fuchsia showstopper

April 14 2023 - 8:00pm
A hanging basket over-flowing with a fuchsia in full bloom will always be a show stopper. These baskets are perfect for covered patios, front porches, along the edges of verandahs or hanging from the lower branches of trees. Three things you need to remember are: use a well draining potting mix; water well each day when in growth and feed regularly.

