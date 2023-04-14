Hang up a fuchsia showstopper

A hanging basket over-flowing with a fuchsia in full bloom will always be a show stopper. These baskets are perfect for covered patios, front porches, along the edges of verandahs or hanging from the lower branches of trees. Three things you need to remember are: use a well draining potting mix; water well each day when in growth and feed regularly.
Vegies, ornaments to plant now
In the vegetable garden plant asparagus, beetroot, broad beans, broccoli, Brussels sprout, cabbage, carrot, cauliflower, celery, endive, leek, lettuce, onions, silver beet, spinach and radish. Herbs to plant are chives, cress, dill, mint, parsley, sage and thyme.
In the ornamental garden plant alyssum, antirrhinum, aster, begonia, carnation, celosia, cineraria, coleus, cornflower, dianthus, impatiens, lobelia, marigold and salvia.
Tips for carrots, parsnips
Deep, friable soil is the key to successfully growing carrots and parsnips along with ensuring there is good contact between the seeds and soil. This can be done by using the back of the rake to gently firm the soil after sowing. Keep soil moist, not wet.
Tenacious daffodil
When travelling along a country road in springtime and you happen to see large swathes of bright, double yellow, streaked green daffodils growing where old homes once stood chances are they could be Narcissus Van Sion. These tenacious daffodils were first noticed and documented in 1620 by Vincent Sion, a Flemish gardener. Bulbs were bought to Australia by English, Irish and Scottish settlers to plant as a sentimental reminder of their motherland.
Thriving ivy houseplant
Epipremnum commonly known as devil's ivy is an easy to grow indoor houseplant in fact, it has been described as harder to kill than to keep alive being very low-maintenance, not particularly sensitive to sometimes being over or under watered and tolerates fluctuating light levels. The shiny heart-shaped foliage adds instant colour while its trailing growth habit makes it particularly suited for growing in hanging baskets.
Showy tulip variety
Some relatively new tulips are the double fringed varieties with their showy flowers and finely fringed petals that exude an air of sophistication. Tulipa Angelique is probably the most popular of all the tulips with fragrant, double, soft pink, peony-like flowers and luxuriant, slightly ruffled shell pink petals that fade a lighter pink. This remarkable variety belongs in every garden.
