Letter criticising media aimed at protecting state, they claimed

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 12 2023 - 5:11pm, first published 5:10pm
Top public servants defend calls for media restraint over hacking
Tasmania has become a bigger target for hackers and "painted a target" on its back by giving too much publicity to the latest cyber incident, the state's top public servants told media in a special briefing on Wednesday.

