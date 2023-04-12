The Examiner
Supreme Court rejected application from the Bob Brown Foundation

By Benjamin Seeder
April 12 2023
Bob Brown Foundation activists Jenny Weber, former senator Bob Brown, and Scott Jordan outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday. Photo by Ben Seeder
The Supreme Court has rejected a bid by the Bob Brown Foundation aimed at stopping mining group MMG from building a tailings dam needed for a proposed expansion of its Rosebery mine.

