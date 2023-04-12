Councils in Tasmania's North have taken different approaches to the issue of sustainable transport, after the release of a joint statement signed by 120 Australian mayors and councillors.
The statement, issued by the Climate Council-affiliated Cities Power Partnership, claims local governments are doing what they can to drive the uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) but are hamstrung by a lack of strong federal policy.
The group is calling for mandatory standards equivalent to major, global markets which will help consumers access cheaper EVs by increasing the supply of new and, eventually, used vehicles.
West Tamar Council, Northern Midlands Council and Dorset Council are not signatories to the partnership, however and each had differing stances on the matter.
West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl said her council was only made aware of the partnership in media coverage, but she is supportive of "urging the Federal Government to support our access to electric vehicles by legislating strong fuel efficiency standards".
"The West Tamar Council currently has four hybrid vehicles in our fleet," she said.
"We continue to assess the economic viability of electric vehicles and the practicality of them within our municipality in relation to access to charging stations."
Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles said although her council was not a member of the Cities Power Partnership the organisation remained open to sustainable options like hydrogen power.
"Northern Midlands Council is not a member of the Cities Power Partnership however continually reviews our options, when purchasing motor vehicles across the organisation," she said.
"The council is aware of the environmental impact of plant and equipment and currently has two hybrid motor vehicles on order to replace two of our administration vehicles...fuel efficiency is one of our criteria.
"Council staff are currently keeping an eye on developments in hydrogen trucks."
Dorset Council mayor Greg Howard was sceptical that the proposed standards would bring benefits to rural areas, and said the council was yet to discuss the matter.
Cr Howard said EV technology was not yet mature enough, and still too expensive to justify the council transitioning away from internal combustion vehicles.
"The council is aware of the proposal but we haven't discussed it yet," he said.
"It would seem pointless to be promoting a shift to electric vehicles and machinery when the technology is not sufficiently advanced to suit councils with large areas to cover.
"The vehicles and machinery are not cost competitive."
Representatives from other councils were approached for comment but none was received by deadline.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.