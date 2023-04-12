The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

The mayors of West Tamar, Northern Midlands and Dorset councils speak on sustainable transport

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated April 12 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A letter advocating federal fuel efficiency standards and greater EV use failed to generate much buzz in Tasmania. File photo
A letter advocating federal fuel efficiency standards and greater EV use failed to generate much buzz in Tasmania. File photo

Councils in Tasmania's North have taken different approaches to the issue of sustainable transport, after the release of a joint statement signed by 120 Australian mayors and councillors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times covering the stories that matter to the community, from sport to politics. UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.