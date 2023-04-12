It's the dawn of a new era for Fresh Comedy as the laughter, tears and joy move to another venue.
Fresh Comedy will be hosting its first show at its new venue, the Sports Garden Hotel, making the move away from Boags' visitor centre.
Fresh Comedy producer and host Stewart Bell said it was exciting to have found a great space and new home they believed audiences would love.
Award-winning comedian Harley Breen will be travelling from Melbourne to headline the opening show on April 21.
"Every time I've done a show with Comedy Fresh I've really enjoyed it, same with any gigs in Tasmania," Mr Breen said.
"I always like going to places that are more regional than the big, major cities where the audience is ho-hum.
"When you go to more regional places you get a better reception, maybe because they don't get so much so are more appreciative."
He was quick to move the spotlight off himself. He encouraged people to turn out to watch the local comedians, who will be supporting him on the night.
"It's great to support the industry because if they don't come out, we stop existing," he said.
"If you support the local scene it'll become robust."
Mr Breen said his expanding family was what inspired his shows.
"Usually [my show is] a lot of chaos and nonsense about my children," he said.
Fresh Comedy starts at 7.30pm on Friday, April 21. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased through trybooking.com.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
