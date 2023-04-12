A new service station and convenience store is being proposed for the East Tamar Highway.
A development application for a proposed 'Signal Station' service station at 2405 East Tamar Highway, Mount Direction is on display with the George Town Council.
The application includes a new service station with a canopy for domestic vehicles, plus a second covered fuel delivery area for trucks. Parking areas, signage and upgrades to the existing car park are also proposed.
The site would be shared with the Signal Station Tavern, which serves food and beverages. It also operates a bottle shop.
The application said the proposal would support a variety of uses for the area by the provision of fuel and other supplies essential to primary industries.
"In particular, the inclusion of a truck filling area will encourage and improve efficiency for primary industries in the region in a way that other service stations in the broader area do not," the application said.
It said the facility would supply amenities for the community and provide convenience items, sanitary facilities and fuel for people using the major tourist route of the East Tamar Highway.
"... and provides safe and convenient truck stop facilities that will encourage resource and agricultural development in the region," it said.
The fuel station is proposed to be 24-hours, and would be unstaffed between 10pm-6am. While the shop would be open 6am-10pm.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
