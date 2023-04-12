The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Eight out of nine shields for St Patrick's College at SATIS Athletics Carnival

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
April 12 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Patrick's College runner Max Roney leads the open boys' 400 metre at the SATIS athletics carnival at St Leonards. Picture by Phillip Biggs
St Patrick's College runner Max Roney leads the open boys' 400 metre at the SATIS athletics carnival at St Leonards. Picture by Phillip Biggs

St Patrick's College reported "remarkable success" at the SATIS Athletics Carnival held in Launceston.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.