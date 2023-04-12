St Patrick's College reported "remarkable success" at the SATIS Athletics Carnival held in Launceston.
The college's team won eight out of the nine shields on offer, to the delight of Dave Rae, person in charge of athletics.
"We don't know that another college has achieved this at SATIS," he said.
"These achievements are incredible and should be celebrated.
"Each age group had outstanding performances, and we are proud of all our athletes."
Shields were won in senior girls, co-ed senior, junior boys, junior girls, junior co-ed, aggregate girls, aggregate boys and co-ed aggregate while the college was runner-up behind Hutchins for the senior boys' shield.
The college obtained three age group pennants, in the under-14 boys and under-15 boys and girls categories while also coming second in the under-16 girls.
In the open girls' category, Asha Lowe came second in the 100m and Isabella Davie third. Davie also won the 400m, was second in the 800m and third in the 1500m, filling in for a sick athlete.
The relay team came second, with Davie, Lowe, Keely Morrison and Delta Witt clocking an impressive 53.27. Lowe won the long jump, Davie came third in the triple jump and Demi Petterwood third in the javelin.
In the under-16 girls' category, Charli Ross competed in 10 events. She won the high jump, long jump and triple jump with only one attempt. She came second in the 200m and 400m and third in the shot put, discus and javelin. The relay team, consisting of Ross, Cadele Harris, Paige O'Neil and Chelsea Anderson, came third.
In the under-15 girls' category, Lily Smith came second in the 200m and Georgia Harmey third in the 400m and 800m.
"St Pat's had such a successful day at the event, and our athletes were full of energy and enthusiasm," Rae added.
"It's important to acknowledge and appreciate all the people who helped make the event possible, including the coaches, organisers, and volunteers."
Rae said the postponement of the NSATIS carnival meant the college had to select a team with only one team member per event.
"The main challenge was to ensure that all events were filled, which we managed to do, missing only two events."
Rae thanked Rachael Holloway, who stood in for Alanna Stretton, for doing "a magnificent job advising the team about where and when they needed to be at each event".
He wished the team all the best for the NSATIS Carnival on Monday, May 8, also at St Leonards.
