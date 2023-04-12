The former licensee of the Phoenix bar and restaurant in Launceston owes more than $100,000 in rental arrears, the Launceston Magistrates Court heard.
James William Hoyle, 33, of Rocherlea made a plea in mitigation after pleading guilty to a number of drug/driving offences and speeding.
According to Hoyle opening the nightclub in Brisbane street was the worst decision he ever made which opened him up to rumour and innuendo throughout Launceston.
"It was a lot nicer being a nobody," he said
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate said that in December 2022 police detected a vehicle travelling at 138kmh in a 110 kmh zone on the Bass Highway at Westbury. She said Boyle told police he didn't realise he was speeding.
Hoyle told magistrate Ken Stanton that he was travelling to Devonport in a hybrid vehicle-a mix of fuel and battery charged propulsion.
"I had never driven a hybrid vehicle before, they are pretty zippy," he said.
"I do accept it was reckless."
Ms Woodgate detailed several cases when Hoyle was detected driving with methylamphetamine in his system between July and December in Elphin Rd, Clark street, Mowbray and Goderich street, Invermay.
He was also caught in possession of methylamphetamine in Kings Meadows in December 2022.
Hoyle pleaded not guilty to motor vehicle stealing for using without consent a Toyota which was the property of Budget car rentals.
Hoyle said he had experienced substance abuse issues since a sexual assault in New South Wales when he was shot up with methylamphetamine in a traumatic setting.
"My life was falling apart," he said.
According to Hoyle the Phoenix restaurant and bar had not operated since October. Being a licensee had led to contact with a lot of undesirable people and an assault when he had his ribs broken intentionally.
In December he was held hostage in a home invasion when he had a gun forced into his mouth and his glasses taken, he said.
He said he had faced a lot of slander in the community including rumours spread by his sister.
Hoyle said he owed a landlord more than $100,000 in rental arrears.
He said he had sought treatment for drug problems.
As an employment consultant he had helped 3000 people into employment in Tasmania.
READ MORE: Cup home comforts for Launceston teams
"I do not think many people would have managed my situation any better," he said.
Mr Stanton ordered an extended pre-sentence report and bailed Hoyle to reappear on May 30 at 2.15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.