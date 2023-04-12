The GST exemption on fruit, vegetable and core foods protects food security and nutritional intake by keeping prices down, a parliamentary inquiry held in Hobart has heard.
A House of Representatives agriculture committee visited Tasmania on Wednesday for its inquiry on strengthening and safeguarding food security across the country, looking specifically at food production, consumption and exports as well as costs and availability.
The committee heard food production had been hampered during the COVID-19 pandemic which, in turn, had an affect on food security in the state.
The 2019 Tasmanian Population Survey revealed the proportion of Tasmanians with food insecurity was 6.2 per cent. Data collected by the University of Tasmania's Institute of Social Change showed the prevalence of food insecurity during the COVID-19 was higher than pre-pandemic levels, reaching 27.9 per cent during lockdown and 19.5 per cent once restrictions eased.
Public Health deputy director Scott McEwan told the committee on Wednesday food insecurity affected physical and mental health and its impacts could be lifelong.
The Health Department submitted to the committee that retaining the GST exemption on fruit, vegetable and core foods protected food security and nutritional intake by keeping prices down.
Jenna Cairney, from the State Growth Department, said the impacts of COVID-19 were particularly felt in the Tasmanian agricultural sector. "Unskilled and seasonal workers are still really in short supply and many haven't returned costs post-COVID," she said.
The committee will meet with salmon industry representatives on Thursday.
