Drop in demand for housing, hopes for first-time buyers

The housing market for Northern Tasmania is beginning to stabilise as Launceston prepares for two new development projects within its municipal boundaries.
Institu Property Launceston owner Kristi Seymour said over the past few months, the demand for housing had eased off.
"Gone are the days of 20 to 30 groups through open homes," she said.
"We're looking at three to five groups on average now. Buyers have definitely thinned out."
The median price for a house in Launceston so far in 2023 is just under $700,000 and a property is expected to spend an average of 23 days on the market.
Houses in East Launceston are spending an average of seven days on the market so far in 2023, where the median price is $847,000.
Ms Seymour said the higher end housing market still sold really well.
Ravenswood has had an increase in median prices for houses.
So far in 2023, the median price in the suburb is $325,000, but with an average time of the market of 100 days.
Houses in Rocherlea, where the median price is $308,000, are spending an average of 67 days on the market.
Ms Seymour said houses under $500,000 still sold quickly, adding people had adjusted their housing budgets to fit into that bracket.
"People have taken interest rate rises into account, for example, they're no longer looking at borrowing $600,000 they now are looking at borrowing $500,000," she said.
Ms Seymour said an up-and-coming area was South Launceston.
"People like its proximity to town, it's a short walk to town so it cuts out other expenses like parking," she said.
South Launceston's median price for 2023 so far was $582,500 and properties spent an average of 39 days on the market.
Tasmania's population had also grown faster than anticipated, according to the State Growth Department.
Its consultation paper Refreshing Tasmania's Population Strategy found Tasmania had reached its 2030 population target eight years early, hitting 571,715 in June 2022.
At the last City of Launceston council meeting, councillors moved ahead on the future development for subdivisions in Relbia, which could have up to 150 more dwellings.
The council is also in works for a 2000-lot development near Prospect.
When it came to population growth and its impact on the housing market, Ms Seymour said it would depend on whether new Tasmanians decided to buy or rent which would in turn put more pressure on the rental market.
She said the upside of the market slowing down was first-home buyers could return to the market after having been priced out.
"I'm hoping that we start to see some more positivity after having our first bit of interest rates on hold," Ms Seymour said.
"The best thing that we could see now that things have slowed down a little bit, and prices are a lot more stable would be to see the first-time buyers back in the market."
Alison Foletta
