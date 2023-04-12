Alex Ferguson's ability to further develop her craft in the agriculture industry has received a boost. She is the latest recipient of the agri-development scholarship offered by Primary Employers Tasmania and Pork Industry Tasmania.
The scholarship is worth $5000 and will be used for Miss Ferguson to attend the Rabobank's farm managers program in Christchurch in June.
She has worked at Landfall Angus north of Launceston for just over two years, and said the idea for her to apply for the scholarship had come from her boss.
It's a pretty amazing opportunity.- Alex Ferguson
"It's a pretty amazing opportunity, and you learn a lot just from writing the application," Miss Ferguson said.
"It's allowing me to access the Rabobank course and took away the cost factor."
She said a willingness to learn assisted her in being at the forefront of agriculture.
"It's an ever evolving industry, whether you're impacted by outside commodities or changing weather patterns," she said.
"It helps to keep your finger on the pulse of what is happening and what people at the fore of the industry are achieving and doing."
She said her move to Tasmania and away from her family in North-East Victoria had been the hardest and "without a doubt the best" decision she had made.
"The Archer family have been so supportive, I don't regret making the decision at all," Miss Ferguson said.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
