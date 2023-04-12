With six Tasmanian netball teams playing at two separate national championships, action is spread across the country.
At the 17-and-under and 19-and-under events in Darwin, both Tasmanian teams started day two with four-point losses against Western Australia and Queensland respectively.
With both sides coming into Wednesday with one win under their belts after facing ACT on Tuesday, they almost added to it as the 17s lost 29-25 and the 19s 41-37.
In Perth, four Tasmanian teams are competing at the Australian Mens and Mixed Netball Association national championships - with a men's, mixed, under-23 and under-17 team all playing.
The men's team won their opening match on Wednesday, defeating Singapore 69-40 for their third win of the tournament.
It went down to the wire for the mixed team, which features several Northern Hawks TNL players in Ashlea Mawer, Kendall Jones, Gemma Poke, Stephanie Walker and Tessa and Lydia Coote.
They were defeated by Western Australia 58-52 as they played out an intense last quarter, while the junior sides both went down in their opening matches of the day.
The under-23s were beaten by Victoria 52-22 and the under-17s by Queensland 2 65-26.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
