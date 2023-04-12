Tasmania Devils under-16 girls' side have done their national championships hopes no harm with a 75-point win in their opening match.
Facing the Northern Territory at Bond University on the Gold Coast, the Tasmanians had an eight-goal-to-zero third quarter, which set up the 15.10 (100) to 3.7 (25) win.
Leading by just one point at half-time, the Devils went on a goal-kicking blitz in the third to put the game on their own terms.
"It was a tight game in the first half, it took some time to adjust to the conditions and settle into the game style," coach Jodie Clifford said.
"In the second half, we asked them to play on the outside and use our run as well as hold our structure.
"We produced some great passages of play - which featured strong teamwork and transition football."
Tuesday's win is one of two matches the Tasmanians play in the national championships, which are being played as an interstate carnival for the first time.
If they win Friday's match-up against the Gold Coast Suns Academy at their opposition's home ground of Heritage Bank Stadium, the national title could be within their grasp, with the top-finishing team of each five-team pool crowned the winners.
The team features five members of the Tasmania Devils' Coates Talent League under-18s squad, with Priya Bowering, Harriet Bingley, Ruby Hall, Jorja Haberle and Lucah Conkie all featuring in both sides.
Bowering, who collected plenty of ball through the midfield alongside Conkie and Haberle, is captaining the under-16s side, while Bingley and Hall are her vice-captains.
East Launceston's Bingley was named the Devils' best after kicking four goals, a feat she shared with live-wire small forward Mischa Barwin.
Alice Bowering finished with three as her and Taylah Bell (two) were the other multiple goal-kickers.
Back: Hallie Thompson, Jorja Haberle, Harriet Bingley, Neve Harding, Porsha Lambie, Terina Tipene-Herbert, Taylah Bell.
Front: Taylah Hoiberg-Cox, Olivia Pringle, Ruby Hall, Grace Weldon, Samara Whitney, Lucah Conkie, Asha Newnham.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
