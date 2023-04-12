The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

Tasmania Devils under-16 girls' big win sets up national championships

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated April 12 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The North and North-West representatives from the Tasmania Devils under-16 girls' side. Picture supplied
The North and North-West representatives from the Tasmania Devils under-16 girls' side. Picture supplied

Tasmania Devils under-16 girls' side have done their national championships hopes no harm with a 75-point win in their opening match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.