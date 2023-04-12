Launceston teams were dealt superb hands in the statewide cup draws with a clean sweep of home ties for the senior sides.
In the Women's Statewide Cup, reigning champions Launceston United's reward for Saturday's 2-0 win at Burnie was a home tie against Taroona, who they beat 5-0 in the opening game of the Women's Super League season.
Meanwhile, the Lakoseljac Cup delivered home ties for both Launceston City and Riverside.
Daniel Syson's City side, who saw off cross-town rivals United 4-1 on Monday, will host Clarence Zebras, while Olympic have drawn Southern Championship opposition for the second consecutive round.
Fresh from beating Barnstoneworth 6-1, Helder Dos Santos Silva's men will host Hobart United.
Launceston City landed a clean sweep of home ties, hosting Glenorchy in the under-21 cup plus Kingborough and Devonport respectively in the under-17 girls' and boys' competitions.
United also landed an under-17 home double, welcoming Clarence and Glenorchy to Birch Avenue.
Riverside's under-21s are the only Launceston team handed a journey, facing Clarence Zebras.
The draw also threw up several intriguing derbies with Ulverstone hosting Devonport in the Women's Statewide Cup, South Hobart taking on Glenorchy in the Lakoseljac and Devonport travelling to Burnie in the under-21s.
All ties will be played on the weekend of April 28-30.
Full reaction in The Examiner.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.