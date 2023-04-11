The Launceston Art Society will be holding a new exhibition this month featuring the work of local artists.
There'll be 60 works displayed from various mediums, including watercolours, oil and acrylics.
The artists range from beginners to those who are proficient, said Shirley Pitt, a member of the society. Some artists displaying their work include Darren Meader and Sandra Henderson.
This year's theme is "Anything Goes" and artists were allowed to paint whatever they wanted.
There'll be a "huge variation because our artists are quite diverse," Mrs Pitt said.
The Launceston Art Society was established at least 135 years ago and is one of the longest-running art societies in Australia, Mrs Pitt said.
"So we've been around all those years, we provide an opportunity for people to enjoy their interest in pursuing art as a creative hobby."
The group runs several activities, including workshops and a weekly meet-up for artists.
At the exhibition, viewers can vote for their favourite artwork and the artist with the most votes will win a prize, Mrs Pitt said.
This year, the art society has decided to support Launceston Legacy, an organisation supporting veterans' families.
Gold donations from the event will go to Launceston Legacy.
Launceston Art Society's exhibition will be held at Legacy House on York Street, Launceston.
It will run from April 14-23 and will be open from 10-4pm each day.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
