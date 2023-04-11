Lovers of folk music and dancing are invited to an evening of fun with the Auld Alliance musical duo.
Auld Alliance is a partnership between musicians Amie Brulee and Graeme McColgan who first met at a ukulele festival in Newcastle.
Amie's first thoughts when she met Graeme, who's originally from Scotland, were "I bet you that man drinks whiskey."
As they got to know each other over a whiskey, they found out that they were both fond of the same kinds of music and decided to form the Auld Alliance duo.
Auld Alliance runs 'ceilidh' events across Australia where participants are led through various group style dances and treated to traditional folk tunes.
The duo's name comes from a Franco-Scottish alliance against England that dates to 1295. It's a nod to Graeme's Scottish roots and Amie's love and connection to France.
At its core, a 'ceilidh' is a 'get together,' said Graeme.
Historically, it meant getting together, chatting, playing music and dancing together, he said.
"That's the true meaning of 'Celidh' - to celebrate being together."
Graeme has been dancing and running celidhs since he was a teen. His role during these events is as a caller which involves leading the group through the dances and calling out the steps.
"So my job is just to be up there in my kilt getting everyone up on the floor to dance," he said.
"There's a huge Scottish community" in Australia and people are "really proud of their Scottish heritage over here," he said.
But he found that a lot of the existing events in Australia were geared towards more advanced dancers which "weren't for everyone."
"We want events where people can bring their children and their grandparents." he said.
"Anyone can come along. You can learn on the night."
The first half of the evening involves group dancing with Graeme leading participants through the steps.
In the second half, the duo perform a repertoire of Scottish, Irish, French and other Celtic songs.
Amie plays the double bass and Graeme plays the ukelele.
There's also a few Australian numbers thrown in with some familiar tunes and some yet to be discovered.
Both say that people are drawn to these events in order to rekindle a lost sense of community that was eroded during the pandemic.
The feeling of disconnection and distance has "driven a lot of interest in what we're doing," said Graeme.
After the pandemic, people have realised "just how important it is to be in the same room and to have community and to be doing something together," Amie said.
The ceilidh is a way to reignite that sense of community, they said.
Graeme hopes that a wide variety of people will come to their events in Launceston, Deloraine and Burnie this month.
"We want people who haven't even thought about dancing to come along, because it's music and dancing and community. We just want it to be as inclusive as possible, " he said.
"As long as you come with some dancing shoes and a smile, you will have a great night."
Auld Alliance will be performing in Launceston, Burnie and Deloraine from 21-23 April. Tickets to the events can be purchased online.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
