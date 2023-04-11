With candidate nominations closing on Thursday, the state's main political parties are gearing up to tackle entrenched incumbents at next month's upper house elections, with winners helping to shape legislation in the state over the next five years.
Tasmanians in the North-West seat of Murchison, the Hobart seat of Rumney and the seat of Launceston will vote on May 6, with well-established sitting members in all three seats presenting a tough task for challengers.
In the North-West seat of Murchison, independent MLC Ruth Forrest faced just two challengers at the time of publishing - Wynyard teacher Codie Hutchison, who is running as an independent, and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Brenton Jones.
Ms Forrest, who has held the seat since 2005, easily defeated independent challenger former Circular Head mayor Daryl Quilliam in first-round preferences in the last election in 2017, gaining 56.69 per cent of the vote.
Ms Forrest said she never took victory for granted, especially after a big boundary redistribution in 2017 in which Murchison picked up more suburbs of Burnie.
She said she had spent the last few days door-knocking in King Island and the Burnie suburbs and would visit the West Coast next week.
"I hope people will give me their number one vote because there's so much work on the go at the moment through the Public Accounts Committee and the Government Administration Committee ... I feel I've really made a significant contribution to the community," she said.
In Launceston, incumbent Rosemary Armitage faced one challenger - Tasmanian Greens candidate Cecily Rosol.
Ms Rosol, who has worked as a nurse and counsellor, said as a foster parent, she was passionate about the plight of children, and other priorities included mental health and the cost of living.
In 2017, Ms Armitage won in five rounds with 52.16 per cent of the vote, with the nearest contender, Labor's Neroli Ellis, taking 47.84 per cent after preferences. The Greens candidate, Emma Anglesey, garnered just under 1500 votes before she was excluded in the third round.
Ms Armitage, who spent Tuesday in Hadspen putting up signs and door-knocking voters, said she saw her few challengers as a sign that she is representing her seat well.
"I would hope that if candidates, if someone is not putting their hand up against you, it's because they think you are doing a good job," she said.
"I'm an independent, I try my hardest to fight for a fair go for the North, I think that's really important, and it's very well known that I'm parochial about the North down in Hobart."
Her concern was that the lack of contest was creating a "surreal" quiet in the seat, where many constituents did not realise the election was coming.
"They really don't seem to know that there's a compulsory election in three weeks' time," she said.
In the Hobart seat of Rumney, Shooters Fishers and Farmers candidate Adrian Pickins and former publican and Liberal Party candidate Greg Brown is taking on Labor incumbent Sarah Lovell.
It's a tough task for the challengers - Ms Lovell in 2017 won the seat in five rounds, garnering 52.26 per cent after preferences, with the closest challenger, independent Tony Mulder taking 47.74 per cent after preferences.
"Sarah beat Tony by about 1000 votes ... and the boundaries have changed since the last election. Historically it's held by Labor but I've worked hard, I've been out for four or five months campaigning and knocking on doors," Mr Brown said.
"I've definitely given it my all and I believe I am a chance to win."
Ms Lovell said voters are pleased at how she has represented them over the past five years.
"I'm hopeful that voters will recognise that I've worked hard and they'll choose me on the sixth of May."
