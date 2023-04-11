Don't attack the pittance councillors are paid

In response to Dick James' Letter The Examiner (April 2): The number of councils in Tasmania for the population size I couldn't agree more, but please do not attack the remuneration paid to councillors. Taking on the responsibility of millions of dollars in council areas is a huge job for the pittance they are paid. General Managers are paid up and over six times more. They wear their own cars out for a small mileage reimbursement. Councillors not only attend monthly meetings and numerous workshops but several designated Chairmen of Committees. Even the lowest-paid employee gets paid more than a councillor. When one stands for a councillor, it is with this knowledge that the reasons are usually the community's interests and a genuine desire to make things better. Yes, we do not need so many councils, but please respect those councillors who serve with integrity and aim your remarks at the ridiculous salaries paid to some employees. We are blessed to have such dedicated Mayors like Christina Holmdahl and Danny Gibson. How do I know this? I was a councillor for West Tamar Council for 13 years, which was an honour. I was paid $20,000 per year, a little short of the $300,000 paid to state politicians, but repaid in satisfaction! Peter Doddy, Trevallyn