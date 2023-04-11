Don't attack the pittance councillors are paid

In response to Dick James' Letter The Examiner (April 2): The number of councils in Tasmania for the population size I couldn't agree more, but please do not attack the remuneration paid to councillors. Taking on the responsibility of millions of dollars in council areas is a huge job for the pittance they are paid. General Managers are paid up and over six times more. They wear their own cars out for a small mileage reimbursement. Councillors not only attend monthly meetings and numerous workshops but several designated Chairmen of Committees. Even the lowest-paid employee gets paid more than a councillor. When one stands for a councillor, it is with this knowledge that the reasons are usually the community's interests and a genuine desire to make things better. Yes, we do not need so many councils, but please respect those councillors who serve with integrity and aim your remarks at the ridiculous salaries paid to some employees. We are blessed to have such dedicated Mayors like Christina Holmdahl and Danny Gibson. How do I know this? I was a councillor for West Tamar Council for 13 years, which was an honour. I was paid $20,000 per year, a little short of the $300,000 paid to state politicians, but repaid in satisfaction! Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
I CAN'T believe the furore that has erupted over the planter boxes in front of Sticky Beaks cafe. It beggars belief that a few local people have decided to do all they can to have these planters removed & leave ugly bollards which are painted black. I am not alone in thinking that the planters are a great improvement & when the flowers start to grow down the sides, they will be lovely. The monetary cost to the ratepayers to remove the planters could be better used. The naysayers should use their energy in a more meaningful way. Carol Saltmarsh, Longford
The letters to these pages in support of the "Yes" case for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament seem to ignore the fact that if it does get up - it won't do a single thing to improve the lives of the average Australian citizen of Aboriginal descent. As Warren Mundine, a former Federal President of the ALP and eminent Australian Aboriginal himself has put it: "The loudest demands for the voice come from a minority of indigenous elites from organisations that already advise Governments and have been amply funded to deliver improvements for years with little to show for it." Those who disagree with this statement purely because they want to have a warm fuzzy feeling for how they've "done something" seriously risk repeating the mistakes of the past - where the money spent is directed to the loud minority in capital cities at the direct expense of those who need the most help. Matt Eggleston
What a time to be Tasmanian! Thanks to the State government's multi-million dollar PR campaign for the foreign renewables industry, I've seen the future! The northern half of our state will be industrialised with a vast transmission grid, sending wind farm energy to the Mainland via Marinus. Once the FIFO construction crews have all flown home, dozens of blue-collar jobs could be available for us! If renewables companies don't bring in their workers, and TasNetworks doesn't source them via Labour Hire companies, a few lucky Tasmanians could get work spraying herbicide on the hundreds of kilometres of easements or being security at the automated hydrogen plants or, better yet, working in the booming PR industry, persuading the rest of us how golden our future will be when we promise our lives, lands and taxes to the needs of foreign shareholders. It'll be a privilege for our grandkids to still pay all this off into their old age! Who do we thank for this future? Our two major parties still doggedly back TasNetworks' Marinus plan to hand our state to the renewables industry. [slow handclap] Thanks a bunch, folks. Ben Marshall, Loongana
MICHELE O'Neil, President of ACTU, recently addressed the National Press Club on a "just transition" from a fossil fuel economy towards an environmentally sustainable economy and society, where change disruption should be distributed equally through a proposed National Energy Transition Authority (NETA). NETA has asked to be included in the forthcoming May budget, where the federal government can coordinate the retraining of coal-dependent communities and workers to prevent people from being left behind and where the most affected communities are to be prioritised for sustainable industries, thereby ameliorating the inevitable repercussions of transition. Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
