A dispute between two Northern Tasmanian racing figures over ownership of a thoroughbred racehorse has continued through Easter, with Legana horse owner Alan Charlton dismissing as "rubbish" claims that a lease for 11-year-old gelding Krysor was never signed or that the horse was transferred in lieu of owed money.
Mr Charlton said he leased the horse to Carrick farrier Andrew Wilson in 2016 and paid him $550 in agistment for Krysor's and another horse's upkeep before that. After that point, the costs were to be carried by Mr Wilson.
The dispute exploded into the public domain last week after Mr Charlton noticed an online advertisement by Mr Wilson offering Krysor for sale for $12,000.
He said a subsequent investigation by racing regulators in early April had not properly probed the matter, including his claims that Mr Wilson was attempting to sell a horse he did not own or that he had neglected to file lease papers with the proper authority, which would be a breach of racing rules.
In emailed comments, Mr Charlton wrote that his only horses on Mr Wilson's property were in the care of horse trainer Mick Burles when he relocated to Mr Wilson's property.
"When Mick Burles was retiring through illness, I had two horses at Wilsons, I sent the horse 'Clean Acheeva' to Victoria and Wilson asked to lease 'Krysor'", Mr Charlton wrote.
"I completed the owners' section [of the lease agreement] and gave the papers to Wilson to complete and file. We now know Wilson never filed the lease with the Office of Racing Integrity."
Mr Charlton also claimed to have a photograph of the signed lease document but could not produce the photograph at the time of publishing.
He also said that Mr Wilson's claims that he had requested that one of his horses be put down were wrong.
"I have never put down any sound horse and find these comments desperate and offensive," he wrote.
Mr Wilson on Tuesday denied there had ever been a lease and that he believed he was the owner of the horse. He said Mr Charlton had not responded to his phone calls and that he had done "everything that we can to sort this matter out".
"We believed on his word that the horse was ours, no contact from him for seven years, and we immediately withdrew the horse from sale, so what have we done wrong here?"
He declined to comment further.
He previously said that Krysor had been given to him in lieu of debts relating to the upkeep of another of Mr Charlton's horses.
He said Mr Charlton's interest now was due to the work he had put into the horse since 2016, which had increased the horse's value.
The dispute between the two racing figures comes at a difficult time for the Office of Racing Integrity - industry participants have openly criticised the regulator for failing to act on claims of race fixing in harness racing and improperly managing complaints.
The government announced an independent review of ORI by former NSW Racing chair Ray Murrihy, while a Legislative Council committee announced its own separate review.
Mr Charlton said that, based on his experience with ORI and its handling of his complaints over the past fortnight, the organisation should be disbanded.
He said the investigator sent by ORI to examine complaints around Krysor's sale and ownership, Ross Neal, "totally ignored the information when making his determination."
"Wilson should be charged by racing authorities for failing to file the lease papers and for attempting to sell a horse he does not own. Both are breaches of the rules of racing."
