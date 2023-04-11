The Examiner
Launceston's Bailey Gillow gets top votes in State League player of the year standings

Rob Shaw
Rob Shaw
Updated April 11 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:00am
Action from Friday night's State League derby. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Action from Friday night's State League derby. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Helping Launceston to a thrilling derby win in the opening State League match of the season saw Bailey Gillow make an early statement in the player of the year standings.

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

