Helping Launceston to a thrilling derby win in the opening State League match of the season saw Bailey Gillow make an early statement in the player of the year standings.
Claiming the Adam Sanders Medal earned Gillow three votes and some high praise from his coach.
"Bailey Gillow obviously winning the medal was outstanding through the midfield, he just gave us an extra look just with his speed," said caretaker coach Scott Stephens, who was taking charge in the absence of the suspended Mitch Thorp.
Gillow dominated across UTAS Stadium and even gave the Blues the lead with a timely snap towards the end of the 14.11 (95) to 14.7 (91) victory.
In Jack Avent's 200th appearance it was his North teammate Alex Lee who claimed two votes.
Two-time Peter Hudson Medallist Dylan Riley picked up a vote after kicking five of Launceston's 14 goals.
RELATED:
Clarence's stand-in captain Baxter Norton won the SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY Medal in the Kangaroos versus Bombers clash.
New recruit Noah Holmes picked up two votes after kicking five goals in the 13.11 (89) to 7.5 (49) victory.
Kieran Lovell took best-on-ground honours as Kingborough beat North Hobart 10.14 (74) to 4.5 (29).
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.