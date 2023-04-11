The North versus South Golf Australia/Golf TAS junior matchplay gets underway next week.
It will be held across two clubs, beginning at Pittwater Golf Club on Friday, April 21, followed by Longford on Monday, April 24.
The Northern team for Pittwater has been announced and is captain Isaac Roberts (Prospect Vale), Cooper Bassett (Launceston), Lorissa Dobson (Scottsdale), Mason Duffey (Mowbray), Mani Jessup (Devonport), Maklyn Jones (Sheffield), Xavier Nicholls (Bridport), Kirri Piper (Mowbray), Hayden Richardson (Thirlstane) and James Robinson (Launceston).
Peter Roberts will manage the team and emergencies have been confirmed as Ollie Wetzel (Mowbray) and Billy Elmer (Deloraine).
Longford sees the inclusions of Jonty Lunson (Devonport), Colby Long (Prospect Vale) with Mason Duffey and Maklyn Jones emergencies.
The Northern Tasmanian Veterans Golf Association season comes to a close with the annual goodwill tournament to be held at Launceston Golf Club on Monday, April 17, from 10am with a capacity field of 124 starters.
It has all the makings of a great day with plenty of prizes and ending with a charitable donation.
Many thanks to the NTVGA for sponsoring the event and Launceston Golf Club for foregoing any fees.
The event is oversubscribed, but a waiting list has been started.
So if any players have to cancel, they are requested to let secretary David Sadler know as soon as possible by email (d.sadler@bigpond.com). This will allow others to play.
If there are more people wanting to play, then respondents are requested to send an email with names and golf link numbers and David will see what can be done to get everyone a game.
Unfortunately, St Helens' two-day event was reduced to the Friday only, due to weather.
Overall winner was Greg Colwell.
Full results: Greg Colwell (36, St Helens), 2nd David Apted (35, St Helens), 3rd Mike Prior (35, St Helens), 4th Neil Wilson (33, St Helens), 5th Norm Peacock (32, St Helens), 6th Len Cadzow (31, St Helens), 7th Brett Inmon (30 St Helens), 8th Robert Hamilton (30, St Helens), 9th Warren Croome (30, St Helens) 10th Andrew Bennett (30, Prospect Vale), 11th Jeff Melhuish (29, Ulverstone), 12th Steve Venner (29, Prospect Vale); Over-80: Bill White (28, St Helens).
The 40th Australian Taxi Golf Association championships are to be held at Devonport Country Club from March 3-9, 2024.
The 2023 event was held recently in Victoria and Tasmania came away with the state teams title, defeating South Australia, by a score of 324 to 318.
The winning team was Grant Lee, Barry Cash, Clive Challis, Barry Broadby and Mal Colville. Challis was runner-up in the national champion event on 110 behind Victorian Gary Kucharski on 120.
Cathy Lee was runner-up in the Ladies Rose Bowl on 73, one point off the Queensland winner, Karen Keneally.
Golf North congratulates all the Tasmanian representatives.
Women's pennant sees division 1 having four matches to play and no clear leader as yet.
In divisions 2 and 3, Launceston have handy leads in both, however, three matches remain, all on neutral courses.
In men's pennant, division 1 is poised nicely with two matches remaining.
Prospect Vale have a slight advantage and the winner may well come from the final match on April 23.
Division 2 has Launceston and Deloraine fighting for ascendancy and again may well come down to the last roster match to decide the winner.
Division 3 has Launceston undefeated and after having a pre-Easter scare from Mowbray, travel to Greens Beach this Sunday, a tough assignment.
In handicap divisions, one match remains. In division 4, Riverside are atop the ladder but have a tough opponent at home, Launceston, while Prospect can leapfrog to the top with a victory against the winless Mowbray.
Division 5 has Scottsdale in the box seat over Launceston, only needing a game or two to prevail.
Division 6 has Prospect Vale with their destiny in their own hands with a home game against George Town and nearest opponent Launceston away from home to Riverside.
