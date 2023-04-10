Warren Prewer has a lot on his hands. Specifically, two giant pumpkins and about six wheelbarrows full of smaller ones.
Mr Prewer of Evandale will showcase several of his spectacular specimens at the Launceston Horticultural Society's Autumn show this Saturday.
Mr Prewer estimates that the larger of the two pumpkins weigh between 80-100 kilos and the smaller around 60 kilos.
He has been a member of the horticultural society for 10 years and is keenly interested in growing fruit and vegetables.
It's just a hobby but a rather expensive one, he said.
Mr Prewer grew 30 different pumpkin varieties this season on his 26-acre property.
He won't know until Saturday if he has a prize-winning pumpkin but says he's "quietly confident."
Traditional categories at horticultural competitions focus on excellence and perfection, but there's been a rise in novelty categories like "ugliest vegetable" or "giant vegetable."
The Autumn Show will run from 15-16 April at the Evandale Memorial Hall.
Mr Prewer doesn't know how he will finish consuming his bumper crop but says he's quite partial to pumpkin soup.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
