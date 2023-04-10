Beaconsfield Fire Brigade will celebrate 70 years of service to the community this Saturday.
It's a "rather great achievement on the brigade itself," said Brigade Chief Todd Russell
"We've served to protect the community now for 70 years."
Russell's links and devotion to the Beaconsfield Fire Brigade run deep.
His grandfather was the founding brigade chief in 1953 and his uncle and father have also served as members of the brigade.
He holds the service closer to his heart because of his personal connection.
"There are quite a few years of service between the four, so that's why I'm so passionate about the brigade."
Russell himself has been with the brigade for nearly 30 years of its 70-year history.
However, the brigade is currently facing challenges with low membership.
Russell hopes its 70th anniversary will spark more interest in new members and volunteers.
On Saturday, they'll be celebrating with the community. There will be face painting, games, a sausage sizzle and a lucky door prize. There will also be a Bushfire survival and safety awareness session.
Russell encourages the community to come along and support the brigade.
"And if anybody is even thinking about wanting to join, come along on the day and catch up with myself and the other officers and firefighters," he said.
