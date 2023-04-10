The Examiner
Most motorists were well behaved over Easter according to police statistics

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated April 11 2023 - 7:07am, first published 4:45am
Police in the Northern District reported fewer than 10 drink drivers after conducting more than 1000 roadside breath tests. File photo
Tasmania Police's Easter operation is winding down as of today. However, officers remind motorists to expect a police presence anytime and anywhere.

