Tasmania Police's Easter operation is winding down as of today. However, officers remind motorists to expect a police presence anytime and anywhere.
From April 6 until April 10, officers in the Northern District carried out 1,300 roadside breath tests which returned fewer than 10 drink driving offences.
Over that same period, officers reported three positive results from 18 oral fluid drug tests and caught several drivers for phone and seat belt-related offences.
Police caught more than 120 speeding drivers, and Acting Inspector for the Launceston division Andrew Hanson said road safety was a serious concern for Tasmania Police.
"Our message to the community remains the same whenever we're out in force policing the common issues of the road," Acting Inspector Hanson said.
"Their goal should be the same as our goal - for everybody to get home, or where they're going, safely."
The Acting Inspector added that although officers recorded few infractions this Easter, tragedies like the fatal April 9 crash at George Town, where a woman was "ejected" from a car, meant there was still work to be done.
Operation Safe Arrival concludes on April 11, however officers will continue to target the 'Fatal Five driving behaviours most commonly associated with serious and fatal crashes.
These include speeding, distracted driving, tired driving, driving under the influence and driving without seat belts.
Acting Inspector Hanson said police enforcement was just one aspect of keeping road users safe, and as Tasmania one of the highest ratios of traffic officers motorists could expect police anywhere, any time.
"We really rely on the community to contribute to these issues," he said.
"We all have a role to play in reducing the number of fatal and serious crashes.
"Remember - what you do on the road is important, it matters.
"You need to encourage your friends, family and loved ones to be safe on the road."
