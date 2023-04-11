The NTFA was in chaos this time last year when they announced Bridport Football Club would not be taking part in the division one men's league due to a lack of players.
While the club announced at the time it would be going into recess and try to gather the numbers required for 2023, the declining trend in football's participation rates had many fearing the worst.
A landmark moment occurred for the club in June last year when life member and former premiership player Steve McKillop took over as president and managed to sign Andrew Philpott as coach.
McKillop knew that even after some early success, there was much work still to be done.
"I remember the first conversation I had with Andrew, I was very honest to him," he recalled. "I said, 'We've got no players, so we don't know how it will go', and to be where we are now is just really commendable, it has been a massive battle."
While the former Seagulls captain had his concerns along the way, he felt he needed to do it for the Bridport community.
"It was terrible for the town. It was just so quiet, the shops really noticed a difference and it felt like a huge hole missing," he said.
"I had to be confident all the way through because if I was the president and I wasn't confident, people would see that they weren't sure that we were going to get going. So in the back of my mind I was very worried about it, but I just had to show confidence all the way through and that's what I did."
Bridport will be returning to the blue and white hoops this season as a nod to their history; a decision which was driven by former players and sponsors.
The team are likely to get a heroes' reception when they take to Bridport Oval in their opening round clash against Perth and while McKillop cannot wait for that, he admitted he is most keen to relax for the first time in 10 months.
"It's been a long bloody road and I've doubted myself at times. I've thought about how much work we've been doing every day and most nights. I'm going to be very relieved next Saturday afternoon," he said.
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.