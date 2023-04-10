Bouquets and brickbats for Bridget Archer

It was pleasing to see that the Liberal Party will not support the Yes vote for the "Voice". This referendum is divisive and will do harm to our Nation and the principles it was built on. If successful there will be constitutional ramifications that will result in continual litigation in the high court. Do not let our political process become fouled by litigation in the High Court by Indigenous Activist. The "Voice" if successful will lead to cries from activist braying for a treaty, reparations and in the end indigenous sovereignty. If this occurs our country will be divided and cease to exist.