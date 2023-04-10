Bouquets and brickbats for Bridget Archer

HAS Peter Dutton got a death wish for his party? He seems to be opposing everything and anything, which, when he was in government, he accused the Labor Party of doing. Hats off to Bridget Archer for standing up for her beliefs and likely incurring the ire of her out of touch colleagues.
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
It was pleasing to see that the Liberal Party will not support the Yes vote for the "Voice". This referendum is divisive and will do harm to our Nation and the principles it was built on. If successful there will be constitutional ramifications that will result in continual litigation in the high court. Do not let our political process become fouled by litigation in the High Court by Indigenous Activist. The "Voice" if successful will lead to cries from activist braying for a treaty, reparations and in the end indigenous sovereignty. If this occurs our country will be divided and cease to exist.
Unfortunately, the Member for Bass Bridget Archer will not be supporting the No vote and will be actively supporting the Yes vote. My expectation of our Liberal representative in the Federal Parliament, is that she would support the No vote as a vote was conducted in the Liberal Party Room, and it was decided not to support the Yes vote.
Clearly her position as the Liberal Member for Bass is no longer tenable as she is going against the wishes of her party and many of your constituents. I believe that she should resign her position as Member for Bass as she was not given a mandate to follow the course she is. Clearly Bridget Archer does not support conservative Liberals. Maybe it is time to join another party or become an independent.
Peter Williams, Launceston
THE big question now is whether the liberals will continue to have a voice in parliament. They are doing all in their power to ensure that they lose whatever representation they still have.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
WITH the euphemistic meteor of a changing society colliding with the lonely planet of the federal Liberal Party in the Victorian electorate of Aston recently, will Tyrannosaurus Peter survive, or just become another extinct leadership species?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
SEAT of Bass MHR Liberal Bridget Archer's fame as you can see from my address spreads far and wide.
Why would a representative of the Federal Liberal Party go against party policy, in this particular case the divisiveness of Prime Minister Albanese's The Voice, being akin to apartheid that occurred in South Africa the latter part of the last century.
It appears a regular state of affairs on a number of occasions where Mrs Archer uses her dissenting voice to go against party policy.
It is recognised the party allows a conscience vote, however surely she has that opportunity with the rest of we plebs at the ballot box to use her voice.
As she is a taxpayer funded representative for the Liberal party she should undertake to vote with whatever policy the majority of the party decide.
Alternatively if she is not happy with those voting intentions, she should leave and join Labor or the Greens for which her ideological paradigm appear to match.
Ian Kent, Renmark
Come on AFL Tasmania how about being truthful about the players away from the programme for "personal reasons".
The players concerned are serving suspensions of various lengths imposed by
AFL Tas for having a beer after a practice game. Some players from the South and North of the state were having a beer but only the Northern players coped a suspension.
John Collins, Perth
JUST one question. Who has got it in for our young mayor?
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
GARRY Linnell's Saturday (The Examiner, April 1) comment was a not-so-succinct exposé of a domestic imbroglio - the grocery list -- it was magnanimously clever.
As is his wont.
David Derrick, Norwood
