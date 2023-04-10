The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Bouquets and brickbats for Bridget Archer

April 11 2023 - 5:00am
Bouquets and brickbats for Bridget Archer

Hats off to Bridget

HAS Peter Dutton got a death wish for his party? He seems to be opposing everything and anything, which, when he was in government, he accused the Labor Party of doing. Hats off to Bridget Archer for standing up for her beliefs and likely incurring the ire of her out of touch colleagues.

