For Tasmanians caught out by dodgy building work, there is hope coming in the form of a new consumer protection bill before the parliament.
In March the Residential Building (Miscellaneous Consumer Protection Amendments) Bill 2022 passed the lower house.
The bill would establish the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal as the jurisdiction for resolving residential building disputes; it will also create Defective Work Orders - a mechanism to rectify defects after work has been completed.
The bill also introduces new mandatory inspections by qualified experts during the construction phase.
Workplace Safety and Consumer Affairs Minister Elise Archer said the bill aimed to strike a balance between "ensuring strong protections for consumers without impeding construction activity".
"It focuses on addressing defective work, increasing accountability of statutory office holders, and providing for more timely and cheaper resolution of residential building disputes when they arise."
The proposed new dispute resolution mechanism can be applied to building work contracted after July 1 2021.
There are dozens of Tasmanian families sitting in limbo, with big construction defects that have made their lives a misery, but without the funding to pursue civil action against the dodgy builders that completed the subpar work. The present dispute mechanisms under the construction regulator have not been utilised at all.
The bill will allow consumers to cheaply mediate with builders, or failing that, allow them to take builders to the TASCAT for remedies.
But for some families who contracted prior to 2021, the new TASCAT mechanism will be unavailable - the new bill applies only to work contracted after July 1, 2021.
The Labor Opposition wants to change that when parliament resumes in May - its amendment will allow for older disputes to be resolved through TASCAT.
Labor consumer affairs spokesperson Jen Butler said she feels an obligation to the families that pushed for the change encompassed in the bill.
"There are so many people like the Creamers, Sonia and Kevin Haley , who shared their personal stories in order to bring about these changes, and they can't actually access this expert panel now, they are going to have to go through the courts," Ms Butler said.
Huon Valley couple Adriane and Gillian Creamer waited three years for a $400,000 renovation to their home, and ended up paying an additional $180,000 in repairs and a $100,000 legal bill when they tried to sue the builder for the dodgy work, including walls that weren't level and windows installed without lintels to support the building weight.
Sonia Gardner and Kevin Haley similarly engaged a builder in 2016 to construct their $630,000 house at Primrose Sands. Early in construction they began noticing the defects, including walls not level, incorrectly installed windows and the structural steel not coated correctly.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Neither family, who contracted with their builders before 2021, are eligible to use the new dispute resolution mechanisms of the government's new Bill.
"I feel a bit of responsibility towards them, we only got these changes because their people told their stories, it was that public pressure that pushed these changes through," Ms Butler said.
"Our amendment would mean that homebuilders affected by defective builds can access an expert tribunal instead of having to go through really expensive litigation - after people have built their houses, they can't afford $100,000 in legal fees to try to get some remedy for defects."
She said some independent members in the Legislative Council upper house have previously worked to help Tasmanians hit with building defects, and were frustrated at their inability to do so.
There is support for the amendment there, she said.
Ms Butler is also advocating for a change in rules applied to selling houses - she wants Tasmania to introduce a requirement of full disclosure of matters with the property, such as planning, plumbing and building.
"This is what a 337 Certificate does, and by requiring a 337 Certificate upon the listing of a property for sale would provide more transparency and stronger consumer protections for Tasmanians," Ms Butler said.
Such a requirement would cut down on cases like Lindisfarne single mum, Denise, who discovered eight weeks after moving in to her home that the ground floor floods during heavy rain.
"All other states have mandatory disclosure laws to protect home buyers. Tasmania is, yet again, lagging behind under this government," Ms Butler said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.