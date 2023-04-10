Launceston resurrected the most important United-City derby this side of Manchester and it was the latter who found their oasis.
Daniel Syson's Launceston City side ultimately proved stronger in the Lakoseljac Cup tie, running out 4-1 winners, but there was much for rival coach Fernando Munoz to like about a United side who held their own in an action-packed first half.
With the five goals featuring a few stunners, numerous goal attempts, some superb goalkeeping and the obligatory derby niggle, there was plenty of entertainment on offer for a good turnout at Birch Avenue, many of whom gave the puffer jackets their maiden appearance of the season.
Syson was just pleased to be in the hat for the next round.
"Today was all about progressing, it doesn't have to be a fabulous performance. It was about getting into the next round," he said.
"This is a massive priority for me. I'm a massive fan of this cup and I believe with the squad we've got there's nothing to say we should not be reaching finals. This is step one of four and hopefully we can get a good draw for the next round and keep progressing.
"I think it was a fair result. A good professional performance and onto the next round."
Three games into their return to the statewide competition, United have learned much and Munoz said superior fitness of the NPL Tasmania veterans proved the difference as the match wore on.
"We're continuing the process of learning. It's definitely a more physical game," said the Chilean.
"Everyone who look at the game see we control the first half and that happened the same with South Hobart. But the second one is not fit. The second half we not have legs for it. And when you not have legs, you lost."
A first half packed with chances established intriguing contests at either end of the pitch with the physicality of City striker Toby Simeoni keeping Christian Byard and Connor Reading busy while United's wily English import David Owusu was a similar handful for Alex Jacobs and Will Humphrey.
With United keeper Aidan Piper in fine form and a City side missing Joel Stone to a family holiday looking unusually wasteful, it was the hosts who took a 17th-minute lead from Aidan Rigby's free-kick.
City levelled eight minutes later through the hard-working Toby Anderson but poor finishing from both sides prevented any extra first-half scoreboard work for the match managers.
The second half was far more one-sided as City added three excellent goals.
American striker Mason Smith claimed two of them, the first on the hour following fine wingplay from Simeoni before a splendid individual effort two minutes from time.
However, the goal of the game came between them via a long-range left-foot shot to die for from Humphrey.
The strike arrowed into the top corner to the admiration of all present, but came as no surprise to his coach.
"I see him do that all the time at training. When he's practising free-kicks, he's got a very good shot."
Syson said a half-time rethink pre-empted the dominant second period.
"We talked about a few things that we needed to rectify and fitness-wise was probably what got us through in the end plus good finishing.
"We needed to rectify decision-making on the ball and the type of final ball because we were taking the wrong option a lot.
"We changed things up a bit and weren't afraid to go long instead of trying to play out and be cute all the time."
Syson was even able to call on some Northern Championship support off the bench, including impressive Dane Magnus Hansen, as Smith went close to completing a hat-trick and Piper produced a second worldy to thwart Stef Tantari.
South Hobart defeated New Town White Eagles 9-1 in Monday's other Lakoseljac Cup tie.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
