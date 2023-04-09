One in five children need to be tested by an optometrist for vision problems, says Robert Mantact from Riverside Lions Club.
Mr Mantach is the Lions Eye Health Program Facilitator is leading a screening program across the state to catch vision issues in primary school children early on.
The club has acquired two specialty cameras that conduct four tests for visual impairment including colour perception, 3D perception as well as long and short sightedness.
Mr Mantach said vision issues impact the learning outcomes of children and need to be picked up early.
"Basically, the earlier the better because the problems have a profound effect on their development over time," Mr Mantach said.
"So if they can't see the blackboard or the whiteboard or can't read very well, it affects their education."
He said it can also affect performance in sport and physical activities.
The Lions Club has a long tradition of promoting eye health in the community.
In 1925, the Lions Club was requested by Helen Keller to become "knights of the blind".
Since then, the Lions Club has carried out various vision programs internationally.
Closer to home, the club ran its first screening program at Lilydale District School recently.
Of the 80 that were tested there, 22 were referred to an optometrist.
The club doesn't test children who wear glasses as they're already seeing optometrists.
"What we're trying to pick up [are] the ones that haven't seen an optometrist and need some other correction," Mr Mantach said.
Mr Mantach noted that access to optometrists in rural areas can be limited and said the program hopes to test as many children as possible.
The club also hopes to train more people to run the screening programs.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
