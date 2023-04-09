Single vehicle crash completely blocks Newstead road

Update: Police have cleared the road where a single vehicle crash brought down power lines at Newstead on Sunday afternoon.
A man was taken to the Launceston General Hospital with minor injuries.
Earlier: A single vehicle crash has brought down power lines at Newstead on Sunday afternoon.
Police and emergency services are on the scene of the incident at Hoblers Bridge Road, Newstead.
Police said the road was completely blocked.
"Members of the public and motorists are asked to avoid the area whilst the incident is being managed," police said.
It is unknown at this stage whether anyone was injured from the crash.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
