The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Response time in NW averages 11 minutes, Ambulance Tasmania says

Jess Flint
By Jess Flint
Updated April 9 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Burnie Ambulance Station. Picture from file.
The Burnie Ambulance Station. Picture from file.

Paramedic shortages have continued to put pressure on emergency medical staff over the Easter long weekend, following reports that one paramedic was sent from Latrobe to Smithton on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Flint

Jess Flint

Journalist

I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and politics. Got a story? Send me an e-mail - Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.