The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

The Men's and Mixed Netball National Championships get under way

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
April 9 2023 - 5:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tasmanian 23-and-under team were in action on Sunday. Picture supplied
The Tasmanian 23-and-under team were in action on Sunday. Picture supplied

All four Tasmanian teams were in action during the opening day of the Men's and Mixed Netball National Championships in Perth, Western Australia, with highly contested action on court throughout the day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.