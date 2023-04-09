All four Tasmanian teams were in action during the opening day of the Men's and Mixed Netball National Championships in Perth, Western Australia, with highly contested action on court throughout the day.
It was a tough start to the tournament for the 17-and-under boys who faced an extremely strong Victorian outfit, ultimately losing 15-90. The team were able to rest and reflect for the rest of the day due to having their bye in the second round.
The open men's team had more success, bringing the state's first win of the national competition in their 49-43 victory against South Australia.
The under-23 men couldn't repeat the trick against their South Australian opponents, falling short by 11 goals to lose 24-35.
The Tasmanian women took to the court for the first time as the mixed team played their opening match against ACT.
The match went back and forth, however, they were not able to keep up with ACT's scoring rate and eventually finished up behind 49-64.
With six more days to go in the carnival, all four teams have plenty left to prove before the flight back to Tasmania.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
