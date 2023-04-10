X-Golf is pitching to bring its state of the art indoor golf simulators to Invermay.
The company has put in a development application to the City of Launceston council, which is on display and open for submissions until April 27.
It would be the first X-Golf facility in Tasmania. The chain already has sites in Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia.
The proposed site is Middy's Data Electrical at 90 Gleadow Street.
The application said the facility was designed to provide indoor entertainment through the use of golf simulators.
"The facility provides for both casual and organised competitions that is contained wholly to an indoor space, using a simulated golfing experience," the application stated.
Each stimulator consists of an open cubical that is five square metres with a screen and camera set-up that allows a simulated game experience.
Informal and formalised competitions are expected to be held at the facility.
The business also plans to include food and beverage services.
Golf-X has proposed it would open seven-days a week, and is expecting busier times to be after normal business hours and on weekends.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
