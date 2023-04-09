The Examiner
Rank outsider wins Northern Tasmania's premier harness race

By Greg Mansfield
April 9 2023 - 1:00pm
Gareth Rattray drives Sunny Sanz to a longshot win in the Easter Cup. Picture by Stacey Lear
Gareth Rattray drives Sunny Sanz to a longshot win in the Easter Cup. Picture by Stacey Lear
Trainer Kent Rattray (right) with Sunny Sanz's happy connections. Picture by Stacey Lear
Trainer Kent Rattray (right) with Sunny Sanz's happy connections. Picture by Stacey Lear

Lietinna trainer Kent Rattray and Latrobe reinsman Gareth Rattray combined to land one of the longest-priced winners in Easter Cup history when Sunny Sanz repelled a strong interstate challenge in the $75,000 group 3 race at Mowbray on Saturday night.

Greg Mansfield

Sports journalist

Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978

