Lietinna trainer Kent Rattray and Latrobe reinsman Gareth Rattray combined to land one of the longest-priced winners in Easter Cup history when Sunny Sanz repelled a strong interstate challenge in the $75,000 group 3 race at Mowbray on Saturday night.
Although one of the best Tasmanian pacers of recent years and winner of the Devonport Cup in January, Sunny Sanz's two heat runs did not instill confidence in punters and he returned an official starting price of $61 while paying $119, $87 and $83 on the three national totes.
However he won Northern Tasmania's biggest harness race in a style befitting a short-priced favourite.
At the finish, he had almost 10m to spare over Victorian backmarker Like A Wildfire with another local, Khaki Nui, 3-1/2m away third.
It was the second Easter Cup win for both Rattrays. Kent trained 2016 winner Riverboat Jasper and his nephew Gareth drove 2021 winner Scooterwillrev.
Gareth said things fell into place for Sunny Sanz in the run.
"A few things happened mid-race to other horses but I got through that on the fence," he said.
"I was then able to get off (the inside) before the turn into the back straight before pulling out about the 500m.
"The horse did the rest."
Rattray said Sunny Sanz had "a powerful sprint but you have to use it at the right time."
Kent Rattray, who prepares Sunny Sanz for owner-breeders Nathan and Sandra Bennett, said the gelding had benefited from a gear change - the addition of a hood - after "not finishing off" in the second heat.
He had also given the horse a quieter than usual lead-up as he was having his third run in three weeks.
Sunny Sanz has now won 17 races and $186,000 during an injury-interrupted career.
He sustained a suspensory injury as a two-year-old and broke a pedal bone at three.
Victorian trainer Emma Stewart missed out with her two runners in the Easter Cup but won four other races on the program.
One of her stable drivers, Allan McDonough, drove all four of her winners and also won a fifth race on one of his own team, Dream Maze.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
