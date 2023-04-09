The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

A 29-year-old woman was killed in a crash on Easter Sunday

Molly Appleton
Duncan Bailey
By Molly Appleton, and Duncan Bailey
Updated April 9 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Town Police Constable Nathan Ford stands at the site of the incident at Bell Bay. Picture by Paul Scambler
George Town Police Constable Nathan Ford stands at the site of the incident at Bell Bay. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmania police confirmed a 29-year-old woman died following a single vehicle crash on the East Tamar Highway in Bell Bay today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.