Bourchier brothers battle at Tasmanian Easter Championships

Number one seed Harry Bourchier has overcome the number two seed and brother Ed Bourchier to win the men's singles at the Tasmanian Easter Championships at the Launceston Regional Tennis Centre.
Winning 7-5, 6-1, Harry, 27, had a blistering second half of the match, which saw him win 10 of the last 11 games.
Ed, 34, looked the more fluent stroke-player to begin the match, taking a far more aggressive approach than his brother, although he was made to rue missed break opportunities in the opening game. He didn't make the same mistake next time around though, breaking Harry's serve to take an early 2-1 lead.
Speaking after the match, the younger brother from Hobart said he wasn't surprised about how the match began. "I'm normally a pretty slow starter and that cost me almost in the first game where I was 0-40 down on my serve and then my next service game I happened to get broken," he said.
"He knows my game better than I know his I reckon, just him being the older brother and him a bit more tactically aware I suppose."
An opportunity arrived for Harry when Ed was serving for the set, with the number two seed electing to hit an overhead when the ball appeared to be travelling wide. Ed went on to mishit the shot and Harry was up 15-40 shortly after.
Despite saving the initial break-points, Ed was eventually broken by the tournament's top seed. Finding himself on the wrong end of a three-game run and serving to stay in the set, Ed tried valiantly to weather Harry's offensive storm, but a double fault on break-point sealed his fate, losing the set 7-5.
Harry discussed his mindset during that crucial moment when he was down 4-5. "I was trying to get back [the break] most of the set and I had to put the most pressure on when he was serving for the set, which I did," he said.
"I got a bit lucky, I suppose, but I stepped up when I needed to in the end of that first set and then I backed my serve to close that set out.
"Once I warm up and get a little bit looser and find a little bit of rhythm, I feel like I'm pretty dangerous and I back myself against Eddy whatever stage of the match we're in."
With his forehand finding its range with pinpoint accuracy, Harry was steamrolling through games and in a blink of an eye had a 3-0 lead.
His ability to hit close to the lines was no mean feat, with a gusty wind blowing for the majority of the match. Harry explained how he took the conditions into account when it came to his decision making.
"There was a bit of a down-breeze, which always comes into tactics when trying to move them off the court," he said.
"At one end I was hitting harder and the other end I was moving the ball around and caressing the ball a little bit more to different spots in the court, so I definitely did have to play to the wind and tactically change depending on that."
Ed finally arrested the seven-game streak that his brother had over him, but was still a long way from parity in the context of the match.
Breaking Ed for the third time in the second set, Harry found himself serving for the match and championship at 5-1 and played with unerring commitment to claim the title.
While the Bourchier brothers breezed through their singles matches without dropping a set until the final, they were made to work a lot harder in their men's doubles semi-final match against North-Western pair Elliot Johnstone and Shaun Summers.
Dropping the first set 4-6, the Hobart duo kicked into gear in the second set, winning it 6-1 to hold the momentum heading into the match tie-breaker. The pair showed their class and played with their usual confidence to claim it 10-4.
Things promised to stay difficult for the tournament favourites, with the second-seeded Launceston pair of Oliver Hadley and Campbell Young their final opponents.
However, it seemed the Bourchiers were in their groove, putting on a clinic in the first set to take it 6-1.
Their opponents didn't go down without a fight, claiming four games in the second, but Ed and Harry would not be denied and were duly crowned men's doubles champions for 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.