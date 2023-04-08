The Tasmanian Easter Championships' women's open singles has been run and won, with Hobart's Alyssa Hibberd victorious.
The former Memphis University student, who also coaches the sport, defeated Launceston's Arwen Koesmapahlawan 6-0 6-2 to win the title.
Those two games were the only ones the number one seed lost throughout the tournament, with a bye in her first round followed by a 6-0 6-0 win over Isabelle Gower.
Teenager Koesmapahlawan had a similar run through to the final, winning her first match 6-0 6-0 before a 6-0 6-1 semi-final victory over Britta Russell.
On the men's side of things, Hobart brothers Harry and Edward Bourchier will meet in the final on Sunday.
Older brother Edward, who is also the general manager of Hobart's Domain Tennis Centre, had some tight contests on his way to the decider.
He completed 6-3 7-6 wins over Alex Martin and Launceston's Campbell Young in the quarter and semi-finals respectively, booking his Sunday spot.
Harry, who last played on the ATP Challenger circuit in 2022, defeated Balin Russell 6-3 6-1 and Launceston's Oliver Hadley 6-1 6-1 to reach the final.
The brothers will also combine in the doubles, set to face North-West pair Elliot Johnstone and Shaun Summers in the semi-final with the winner to face either Ethan Clemons and Russell or Hadley and Young.
With juniors also competing at the championships, the tournament has 49 players taking part across 12 different events.
The junior events are organised by their Universal Tennis Rating, starting at green-ball matches in the 0-1.04 bracket.
Lily Fletcher and Ryan Bonny took out the two green-ball events, with 28 matches in the remaining draws still set to be played on Sunday.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
