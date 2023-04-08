A fire which destroyed a Spreyton home has been deemed deliberate, investigators have concluded.
Firefighting crews from Devonport and Latrobe battled the blaze at approximately 10pm on Friday, April 7.
Investigations also revealed an estimated $450,000 worth of damage to the property.
It is understood that the house was empty when the fire took hold.
I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and politics. Got a story? Send me an e-mail - Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au
