A cold front is crossing Tasmania on Saturday afternoon, bringing an estimated 70 to 80 kilometer per hour winds across parts of southern and eastern Tasmania.
Senior meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology Alex Melitsis said Tasmanians could expect the cold weather to land on Saturday evening.
"This air actually has its origin from Antarctica from a few days ago, so a big change in the weather," Mr Melitsis said.
"We've had lovely settled autumn weather for the last week and now we're going into a very cold Antarctic air mass for the next day or two."
He said Northern Tasmania would be the place to be over the next couple of days.
"It will be mainly fine across the North and temperatures getting into more mid teens."
Snow is expected to fall around Tasmania's mountainous regions tonight and tomorrow morning.
"We're expecting snow to get down to around 700 meters, not huge snow falls, but the the mountains will certainly have visible snow," Mr Melitsis said.
"I don't think snow will be low enough to impact many roads, but it will certainly be a shock to any bushwalkers that are around."
He said a bushwalkers alert for snow for the Central Highlands and the West was issued.
"We've also been talking about some potentially some strong gusts across parts of the central plateau and the Western Tiers could be quite gusty as well," Mr Melitsis said.
He said the coldest air will be across Tasmania early Sunday morning.
"We're expecting a pretty big swell tomorrow and on Monday, so there'll be some pretty big waves reaching the south Tasmanian Cost for the next few days."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
