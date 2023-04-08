The Examiner
Cold snap bringing snow to mountainous areas, north in the clear

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated April 8 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 2:00pm
Frosty weather. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Frosty weather. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

A cold front is crossing Tasmania on Saturday afternoon, bringing an estimated 70 to 80 kilometer per hour winds across parts of southern and eastern Tasmania.

