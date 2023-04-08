Launceston's newest hardcore outfit Last Word released their debut single last Friday, a sign of new beginnings for the long-time Tassie musicians.
The new formation is an amalgamation of three different Tasmanian bands, with members joining from the likes of Hobart based Chase City and Launceston bands Save The Clock Tower and Spkezy.
Frontman Tim Bird said he was touring with Chase City when he reconnected with friends from Spkezy at the Launceston Summer Series premier in January.
"We knew each other from shows beforehand but the band actually came together that weekend," Mr Bird said.
"It just kind of made sense you know?"
Last Word released their debut single, Of a Lost Soul, last week and Mr Bird said it explored concepts of mortality and legacy.
"These lyrics were written about the nature of recovery and how fragile that balance can feel when in its depths," Mr Bird said.
"There are lines that I interpreted for my loved ones lost along that journey of addiction and recovery, and the experiences we shared."
Last Word guitarist Joel Hallam said he only recently decided to start the new band.
"It's funny because I wasn't actively looking for members but just happened to come across the right people to put it together."
"It's a bit of a turn of chance really but I'm stoked to find like minded musos."
Mr Hallam said he'd known Mr Bird for over a decade.
"I didn't know him well but we reconnected at the Summer Series and had a bit of a yarn; he was interested in what I was putting together," Mr Hallam said.
Mr Hallam runs his own recording studio, HTE Audio, where he did the pre-production for the new single.
"Basically, I had an idea for the riff itself and the way I wanted the song to flow, and after doing the pre-production for all the instruments presented it to the boys," Mr Hallam said.
"It happened really organically once the idea was there, and once we knew which direction the song was heading we played to strength of Tim's voice.
"We do everything ourselves, it's completely DIY."
He said he felt the hardcore scene in Australia had revamped post-COVID.
"You can tell a lot of those bands were working their asses off during the COVID lockdown because there's a lot of great content starting to come out now.
"In a way it might have bounced back better than it was before, but there's a lot of good stuff going around and new bands popping up in Tassie which is exciting."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
