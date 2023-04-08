Bendigo Pioneers thoroughly outclassed Tasmania Devils in their Talent League boys' clash in North Melbourne, winning 8.11 (59) to 14.13 (97).
Despite leading at quarter-time, Tasmania fell victim to a seven goals to one second term and were never able to recover.
A goal from Jack Callinan within the first minute of the game put the Devils on the front foot early, however, the Pioneers began to take control of the contest and began to create chances.
Highly-rated draft prospect Harley Reid eventually squared the goal ledger for Bendigo, before debutant Fletcher Richards kicked truly from 35 metres out to regain Tasmania's lead.
The Pioneers flew out of the gates to begin the second term, with domiantion in the midfield leading directly to five goals in eight minutes.
Colby McKercher's goal was a settler for the Devils, but the relief was only momentary as Bendigo continued to find goals, leaving the scores at 3.6 (24) to 8.8 (56) at the main break.
The third term was a tough and contested affair, with the first goal coming from Devils' skipper Tom Beaumont more than 13 minutes in.
The teams traded blows from there with Bendigo leading by 37 points at the final break.
It was a promising start to the final term with two early goals giving the Devils a slim amount of hope.
But the Pioneers steadied and were never in doubt - claiming a comfortable 38-point win.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.