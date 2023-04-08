It will be a family affair at the Australian Men's and Mixed Netball Championships in Perth, Western Australia, with the Chilcott brothers Kye (20), Colby (19) and Jaylen (17) competing.
The Montana family will make up almost half of Tasmania's under-23 team, who begin the tournament on April 9, with their 16-year-old brother Jett the vice-captain of the under-17 team.
Jaylen was excited ahead of their trip out west. "I am proud to represent Tasmania for the second year and to play with my brothers and teammates in the 23s," he said.
For the first time in 20 years, Tasmania will have four teams at national championships. "It's absolutely fantastic to have had such growth in just a few years," state association president James Adams said.
"To think that in 2016 we only just filled a team of 10 players and now we're able to take away over four times that is amazing."
The boys discussed the nature of men's netball. "A lot of people are surprised that I play netball," Jaylen said.
"I tell people they need to come and watch men play netball. It's a hard and fast game and so much fun. It's a lot different to playing football or basketball," Colby said.
Speaking on her boys' opportunity, mum Amanda Chilcott explained how they grew up watching netball, with dad Nathan representing the state at the same age.
But, despite increasing popularity, there are still limited options for teenage boys to play netball in Tasmania, with mixed only an option once they turn 17.
"Our boys haven't played a lot of club netball, the Northern Tasmanian Netball Association roster only allows boys to play to the age of 14 and after that there are no rosters for young boys to play in," she said.
But for the first time, when the under-17 team returns from WA, Hobart will have a boys netball competition.
"Not only is it creating a pathway for boys to continue playing the sport they love, it offers an alternative option for boys who haven't yet found their place in a team sport," Adams said.
