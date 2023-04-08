North West Pride put the rainbow colours on Easter for its first Easter luncheon at the Punchbowl Reserve on Saturday.
A NW Pride organiser Dave Curry said community events were important for the group, especially around the holidays.
"We're having a wonderful day here today with an amazing group of people," Mr Curry said.
This is the first Easter event held for the North side as NW Pride branch out to cover more of the Launceston and beyond area. Mr Curry said the group was welcoming and friendly to everyone.
"Having people here helps combat isolation and social anxiety for people who maybe don't get out enough if they're struggling with identity, which a lot of people do," he said.
"People might not have a wide range of people or support in the community, so it's nice to see that we have such a great range of people."
Community and chosen family was important during bigger events, Mr Curry said, and a means for people to make connections.
"A lot of people are separated from family for various reasons, sometimes religious, sometimes social or economic. People do feel lonely around times that are generally geared towards family. Easter time is a good opportunity for them to come and share food and have a bit of a laugh and have a really good day."
Dani Joe Scott attended the Easter festivities and said she had been to a few NW Pride events. She welcomed a more Northern based network for the LGBTQIA+ community.
"I really enjoyed the atmosphere and met a few new friends with people I might not normally come across at the pub," she said.
"We seem to be a little lacking here in the North of the state for pride organisations. It's really important, especially for younger LGBTQIA+ people, to have an avenue to meet other people who are in similar situations."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
