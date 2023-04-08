Tasmania Devils girls' woes have continued in front of goal, but were once again too strong for their Talent League opposition, winning 7.15 (57) to 4.1 (25) against Bendigo Pioneers in Melbourne.
The Devils were in control of possession and territory from the outset, but were unable to capitalise in slippery conditions.
Georgia Parker managed to score the first goal of the game when she kicked truly from a set shot 25-metres out.
The Pioneers punished Tassie's poor return from their chances, kicking a goal late in the quarter to bring the scores to 1.4 (10) to 1.0 (6).
Despite yet more behinds in the second term, the Devils' pressure was proving too difficult to handle for Bendigo, with two more goals scored to extend the margin to 20 points.
A running snap from Ava Read found its way through the big sticks just as the half-time siren blew, giving Tasmania a handy 4.9 (33) to 1.1 (7) buffer.
The Pioneers' dry spell was broken in quite spectacular fashion deep into the third quarter when Brydi Lewis' drop-punt from the boundary managed to thread the needle.
After scoring just one point in the third quarter, the Devils regained their mojo to nab two more majors and put the game beyond doubt.
Goals began to flow at both ends of the field, with the Pioneers putting on two, while Read added to her personal tally before the final siren put an end to the entertaining finish.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
