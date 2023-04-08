The Examiner
Tasmania Devils girls overcome inaccuracy, Bendigo Pioneers

Ben Hann
April 8 2023 - 1:30pm
Ava Read kicked three goals in an impressive display. Picture by Rod Thompson
Tasmania Devils girls' woes have continued in front of goal, but were once again too strong for their Talent League opposition, winning 7.15 (57) to 4.1 (25) against Bendigo Pioneers in Melbourne.

