The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Support needed for sport's army of volunteers

By Brian Roe
Updated April 8 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Silverdome has become a multi-use venue. Picture by Paul Scambler
Launceston Silverdome has become a multi-use venue. Picture by Paul Scambler

When, for whatever reason there's an awareness program underway encouraging folk to consider volunteering in sport, it's almost certainly valid and justified.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.