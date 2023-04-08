Riverside Olympic faced a side named after a Monty Python sketch and inflicted more than a mere flesh wound.
A 6-1 Lakoseljac Cup win was two goals short of the Ripping Yarns sketch which gave Barnstoneworth United their name and left the Hobart social side looking on the bright side of life.
The result revived a season which had begun to resemble a dead parrot, to the delight of Olympic coach Helder Dos Santos Silva.
"It was a very good game," he said. "In the first half even though we scored two goals, they created a lot of problems. They were a very rugged side and got under our skin a bit. Our players need to show maturity, let it go and concentrate on the game.
"I told them we needed to score a few more goals in the second half to get more comfortable because we had the capacity to do that with this side."
Olympic duly added four more after the break, leaving the coach thankful for new signings Andre Chamusca, from Portugal, and Gedi Krusa, from Launceston City.
"The Gedi factor got us there and Andre did really good scoring three goals. Even some of the NC boys came in to help us out and did a really good job."
Chamusca marked a memorable home debut with a hat-trick, yellow card and assist. Henry Cook and Will Prince laid the first two on a plate with the third coming from the penalty spot. Will Coert headed in a Prince cross before Northern Championship regulars Satsuki Ito and Tim Roberts got off the bench and onto the scoresheet.
In other high-scoring games, Devonport thumped Olympia 7-0, Hobart United won 5-2 at Ulverstone, Clarence beat Taroona 5-0 and Glenorchy won 7-0 against Hobart City.
Fixtures continue on Monday with Launceston United hosting Launceston City at 2pm while South Hobart play New Town Eagles at Darcy Street.
In the Women's Statewide Cup, reigning champions Launceston United began their defence with a solid 2-0 win at Burnie United's windswept Montello Park.
Courtney Marten outpaced the defence to give Nick Rawlinson's side an 18th minute lead and set up the second for Lucy Smith soon after the restart.
The goalkeeping of Jazlin Venn confirmed United's clean sheet and progression.
Riverside learned how far they have to make up if they harbour genuine Women's Super League aspirations with a 13-0 thrashing at the hands of Devonport.
Olympic player-coach Lucy Johns said the club would like to emulate Launceston United with a side in both statewide competitions and were taught some harsh lessons by a Strikers side which was 3-0 up after 13 minutes and didn't let up.
"We learned just what we need to do to get to their level," Johns said.
"That was a good challenge for us. I would have liked us to have had a full-strength side but I'm making no excuses. They are just better than us and that was a good learning experience."
Johns said the harsh lessons could only benefit the side's Northern Championship campaign.
"This will help us. Their pass and move is what we like to do to teams and we need to go back to that. Their structure behind the ball was just a level above."
Inspired by the artistry of Jaz White and Madeline Payne and stunning long-range finishing of Nikita Boyd, Strikers were too strong in every department.
Boyd finished with four goals (three from outside the box), Payne matched that tally, White claimed a couple with singles to Annalee Bidwell (sister of Strikers players Eddie and Charles), Charlotte Vernham and a Chelsea Wing own goal.
Only keeper Kiera Gabbedy kept Olympic from a worse fate as the team was forced into moving Meg Connolly to full-back just to get the normally prolific striker more time on the ball.
Lack of numbers saw Launceston City withdraw from their fixture at Clarence.
In the Under-21 Statewide Cup, Clarence beat Launceston United 3-1, Ben Findlay scoring for the visitors. Devonport beat South Hobart 2-1.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
