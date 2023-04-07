Smart galloper Muscle Up added to his reputation as "Mr Consistency" when he won the $50,000 Tasbred 3YO at Mowbray on Good Friday.
It took the Adam Trinder-trained gelding's record to three wins and five seconds from eight starts and his career earnings to $147,255.
His seconds include a nose defeat by stablemate Jaguar Stone in the $100,000 3YO Classic on Launceston Cup day.
The margin was only narrow again but Muscle Up did have to defy the racing pattern to beat Alvarinho and Geegees Gemstone in a tight finish.
The track had been favouring runners in or near the lead but Muscle Up was slightly slow to begin and had to race off the pace.
He came four wide on the turn, again not in his favour, but finished off strongly to get home by a head.
Jockey Brendon McCoull said he was fairly confident in the run.
"I thought I had them covered and I might have put them away a bit easier than what I I did but he's still done well,'' McCoull said.
"The track wasn't terrible - it's held up well throughout the day - but it's a genuine slow and he got through it OK."
McCoull said Muscle Up deserved another win.
"He just went down in a nice race last time and his connections have got their just deserts today," the jockey said.
"The horse has been up a little while and Adam has done a great job managing him.
"He looked as good today as I've seen him."
Trinder said the length of Muscle Up's campaign was no concern to him.
"He's trained from the farm and doesn't have a lot of pressure put on him," the trainer said.
"He's got a pretty easy life.
"We picked this race as his target post-Launceston Cup day and he's done a good job.
"He had to go wide on the corner and that's been a little bit of a slow lane today and not the best place to be.
"But to his credit he was strong late."
The $50,000 Tasbred 2YO, which had only four runners, was won in a photo-finish by the Stuart Gandy/Troy Baker combination with Geegees Down South over odds-on favourite Hilarity.
Comeback jockey Kelvin Sanderson won his first race since November 2015 on Myocardium in the Maiden Plate.
It was his ninth ride since returning to the saddle last month.
McCoull took riding honours with a treble, apprentice Chelsea Baker rode a double and the other winning riders were Chloe Wells and Hayley McCarthy.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
