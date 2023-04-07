The Examiner
Arb Lockhart and Leigh Coker set for under-15 hockey nationals

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
April 8 2023 - 4:30am
Development coach Beau Cornelius with under-15 representatives Arb Lockhart and Leigh Coker. Picture by Phillip Biggs
A trio of Launceston City players will represent Tasmania at the under-15 national hockey championships.

