A trio of Launceston City players will represent Tasmania at the under-15 national hockey championships.
Leigh Coker and Arb Lockhart will play in the side set for Darwin, while their Greater Northern League teammate Beau Cornelius is the boys' development coach.
For 15-year-old Coker, it's the second consecutive year he's been selected.
"It's really exciting, I'm looking for better results than last year, even though it was very good," he said.
"Last year was great individually and I managed to come away from the tournament learning a whole bunch about just everything relating to hockey."
Coker is a defender, while his young teammate plays up forward - with 13-year-old Lockhart making the step up from representing the under-13s last year.
"I've been wanting to play under-15s for a while now," Lockhart said.
"We went alright last year [in under-13s], it was tough going up against the big states - New South Wales, Queensland and WA."
While the players are taking the next step in their on-field journeys, 22-year-old Cornelius is doing the same off field.
A gym coach at BFT Launceston, Cornelius will be mentored by Tassie Tigers men's coach Stephen McMullen and assistant Ben Gray.
"I think coaching at work helps with just being able to communicate and have a goal for people to come away from what they want to achieve throughout their career or the seaosn," he said.
"Being able to identify that is pretty crucial for people and for myself as well.
"Mum and Dad both coached me growing up for Tamar Churinga when I played there so I think it's just giving back and being able to give back to the community where I play and for Tassie as well."
Former City player Alastair Stebbings, who has recently moved to Hobart, has also been selected in the side, which plays their first match next Saturday against the New South Wales Blues.
