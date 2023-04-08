Government "committed" to inclusive health for trans community

The Tasmanian Government has responded to a report into gender affirming care in Tasmania which showed shortfalls in care access and patient treatment.
Recommendations were made to the government in regards to access to care and also to help shift societal preconceptions through professional development for medical workers.
Tasmania Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff did not respond to questions but a health department spokesperson did.
"The government is continuing to work collaboratively with primary health services and other relevant community organisations to ensure people and their families get the care and support they need," they said.
"We are committed to making health care provision more inclusive and welcoming to all members of the community and the Department of Health has an LGBTIQ+ reference group comprising community members."
The report looked at access to gender affirming care within Tasmania over the past five years with 84 participants from across the state.
Medical gender affirmation refers to a range of medical supports to help people who are trans, nonbinary, gender diverse, and sometimes intersex, to embody their gender more congruently. Medical affirmation can include puberty blockers for young people, feminising or masculinising hormones, and in some cases surgeries. Some people call this process 'transitioning.'
LQBTQIA+ people are more at risk for mental health issues, domestic abuse and experiencing homelessness, however the survey found access to gender affirming care meant trans and intersex people were more likely to have positive wellbeing.
According to the report, GPs and public sexual health clinics were the most frequently accessed services by people surveyed.
Some patients are travelling interstate because services in Tasmania are perceived as inaccessible or poor quality. Patients waited for an average of 3-6 months to access care.
The report also referred to previous research which found primary healthcare providers may have limited knowledge of trans and intersex health or inclusive practices.
Autonomy, care and respect by health care professionals was related to greater patient treatment satisfaction.
Feedback from survey participants to help improve gender affirmation care included building practitioner capacity in inclusive practice, improve accessibility and increase availability of services, improve affordability of services, implement an informed consent model of care and collaborate with LGBTIQA+ services and community.
Currently, the Tasmanian Gender Service provides multidisciplinary, person-centred care to trans and gender diverse children and young people aged 16 years and under. Care for people aged 17 years and over is provided by the statewide Sexual Health Service, with clinics in Hobart and Launceston and an outreach clinic in Devonport.
The service now includes three full time equivalent consultant sexual health physicians, a part time advanced registrar training in sexual health, one full time equivalent nurse practitioner and 1.7 full time equivalent clinical nurse consultant and part time registered nurse.
The department did not respond to questions on whether they would increase funding for the Sexual Health Service to meet demand and reduce wait times.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
